Air pollution linked to heightened risk of type 2 diabetes in obese Latino children

Latino children who live in areas with higher levels of air pollution have a heightened risk of developing type 2 diabetes, according to a new study. Scientists tracked children's health and respective levels of residential air pollution for about 3.5 years before associating chronic unhealthy air exposure to a breakdown in beta cells, special pancreatic cells that secrete insulin and maintain the appropriate sugar level in the bloodstream.
