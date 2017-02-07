Photo Albums
Genetic defects in tooth enamel conducive to development of cavities
Bacteria are not the sole cause of cavities; tooth resistance also plays an instrumental role. Researchers demonstrate that mutated genes lead to defects in the tooth enamel and can therefore encourage the development of cavities.
