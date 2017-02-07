Photo Albums
Wolfing it down: Brown bears reduce wolf kill rates
If you've ever been elbowed out of the way at the dinner table by older, stronger siblings, you'll identify with wolves competing with larger bears for food. A study by Utah State University ecologist Aimee Tallian and colleagues reveals wolves might be at more of a disadvantage than previously thought.
