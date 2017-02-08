Cabbies’ health the focus of smartphone app trial

  By | Uncategorized
Stressed at work? Tired of sitting down? You could go for a run or a long walk, or maybe just lie in a park. But it's not so easy if you are a taxi driver and any time out means missing the chance of a fare. Taxi drivers can spend as much as eight hours simply waiting around during any 12 hour shift, but it's difficult to relax when the clock is ticking and you can't ever be far from the car and a potential fare.
Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.