Photo Albums
Video -- Space Shuttle Discovery Night Launch
Photo Album -- Astronauts Arrive at KSC
Photo Album -- Launch September 9, 2006
Photo Album -- Launch attempt July 13,2005
Photo Album -- Civil War Reenactment Holly Hill Florida 2013
Photo Album -- The Ball of Yarn -- First Annual Fashion Show
-
Categories
Cabbies’ health the focus of smartphone app trial
Stressed at work? Tired of sitting down? You could go for a run or a long walk, or maybe just lie in a park. But it's not so easy if you are a taxi driver and any time out means missing the chance of a fare. Taxi drivers can spend as much as eight hours simply waiting around during any 12 hour shift, but it's difficult to relax when the clock is ticking and you can't ever be far from the car and a potential fare.
Bookmark the permalink.