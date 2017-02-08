Photo Albums
Dropping the carbon from a key battery component could enable long-life, low-cost renewable energy storage
Zinc-air batteries are one of the most promising solutions for the large-scale storage of intermittently-generated renewable electricity from solar, wind or tidal: they are non-flammable, inexpensive and with a very high energy density.
