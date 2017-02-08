Photo Albums
Collapsed chloroplasts are targeted in self-eating process
Researchers at Tohoku University have identified a previously uncharacterized type of autophagy, during which an autophagic process termed chlorophagy removes collapsed chloroplasts in plant leaves. The findings could lead to new methods for controlling the aging of plants.
