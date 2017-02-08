Photo Albums
Surprising spin behavior at room temperature
The field of spintronics focuses on spin transport behavior in magnetic metals, and the major findings in this area have important implications for the field of electronics. This is because conventional electronics primarily considers the electron charge, whereas spintronics allows the electron spin to be exploited. One of the most significant advancements in spintronics has been the introduction of spin degrees of freedom to semiconductors, which are essential components of modern electronic and photonic applications. However, most experiments investigating spin manipulation in semiconductors have been performed under high magnetic fields and at cryogenic temperatures.
