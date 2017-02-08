Photo Albums
Researcher finds fish uses sneaking behavior as stealth mating strategy
A researcher found and recorded the Cuatro Ciénegas cichlid, a rare fish by the scientific name of Herichthys minckleyi, using a stealth mating strategy called sneaking to slip his DNA into the next generation.
