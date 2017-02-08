Photo Albums
Video -- Space Shuttle Discovery Night Launch
Photo Album -- Astronauts Arrive at KSC
Photo Album -- Launch September 9, 2006
Photo Album -- Launch attempt July 13,2005
Photo Album -- Civil War Reenactment Holly Hill Florida 2013
Photo Album -- The Ball of Yarn -- First Annual Fashion Show
-
Categories
How hydras know where to regrow lost body parts
Few animals can match the humble hydra's resilience. The small, tentacled freshwater animals can be literally shredded into pieces and regrow into healthy animals. A new study suggests that pieces of hydras have structural memory that helps them shape their new body plan according to the pattern inherited by the animal's 'skeleton.' Previously, scientists thought that only chemical signals told a hydra where its heads and/or feet should form.
Bookmark the permalink.