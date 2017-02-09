Photo Albums
Categories
Researchers optimize the assembly of micro-/meso-/macroporous carbon for Li-S batteries
Li-S batteries are considered as promising alternatives for Li-ion batteries in the new generation of energy storages, due to high specific capacity (1675 mAh/g) and energy density (2600 mWh/g) of sulfur. But the poor conductivity of sulfur and severe shuttle effect of reaction intermediates destory the stability of this system. A variety of porous carbon materials have been applied as sulfur host to improve the performances of Li-S batteries for high conductivity, specific surface area and absorption effect. However, what kind of porous carbon would be the optimal choice to accommodate active material? And Which characteristic of carbon pores should be emphasized?
