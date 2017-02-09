Photo Albums
Wave of the future: Terahertz chips a new way of seeing through matter
Electromagnetic pulses lasting one millionth of a millionth of a second may hold the key to advances in medical imaging, communications and drug development. But the pulses, called terahertz waves, have long required elaborate and expensive equipment to use.
