Team publishes new data about the history of the Pacific Ring of Fire
The movements of Earth's tectonic plates shape the face of our planet. The sinking of one plate beneath another causes volcanism and earthquakes. As part of the International Ocean Discovery Program, an international science team was able to drill and investigate the origin of a subduction zone for the first time in 2014. The team is now publishing its data in the international scientific journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters.
