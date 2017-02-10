Photo Albums
Protecting bulk power systems from hackers
Most of us take turning the lights on for granted. In reality, the energy we draw from the electrical grid to brighten homes, freeze food and watch TV is part of a complicated and widespread system. Understanding that system's vulnerabilities and reliability is a crucial step towards improving its security.
