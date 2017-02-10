Nano-level lubricant tuning improves material for electronic devices and surface coatings

  By | Uncategorized
Molybdenum disulfide (MoS2), which is ubiquitously used as a solid lubricant, has recently been shown to have a two-dimensional (2D) form that is similar to graphene. But, when thinned down to less than a nanometer thick, MoS2 demonstrates properties with great promise as a functional material for electronic devices and surface coatings.
Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.