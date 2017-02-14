Photo Albums
Video -- Space Shuttle Discovery Night Launch
Photo Album -- Astronauts Arrive at KSC
Photo Album -- Launch September 9, 2006
Photo Album -- Launch attempt July 13,2005
Photo Album -- Civil War Reenactment Holly Hill Florida 2013
Photo Album -- The Ball of Yarn -- First Annual Fashion Show
-
Categories
NASA and MIT Collaborate to develop space-based quantum-dot spectrometer
A NASA technologist has teamed with the inventor of a new nanotechnology that could transform the way space scientists build spectrometers, the all-important device used by virtually all scientific disciplines to measure the properties of light emanating from astronomical objects, including Earth itself.
Bookmark the permalink.