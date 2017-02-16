Team develops a biosensor able to detect HIV only one week after infection

A team from the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) has developed a biosensor that can detect type 1 HIV during the first week after infection. In the experiments, performed on human serum, the biosensor detected the p24 antigen, a protein present in the HIV-1 virus. This new technology, which has been patented by CSIC, detects the protein at concentrations 100,000 times lower than in current techniques.
