Intergalactic unions more devastating than we thought

Scientists from MIPT, the University of Oxford, and the Russian Academy of Sciences have estimated the number of stars disrupted by solitary supermassive black holes in galactic centers that formed via mergers of galaxies containing supermassive black holes. The astrophysicists determined whether gravitational effects arising from two black holes drawing closer to one another can explain why fewer stars are observed being captured by black holes than basic theoretical models predict.
