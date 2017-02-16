Photo Albums
Video -- Space Shuttle Discovery Night Launch
Photo Album -- Astronauts Arrive at KSC
Photo Album -- Launch September 9, 2006
Photo Album -- Launch attempt July 13,2005
Photo Album -- Civil War Reenactment Holly Hill Florida 2013
Photo Album -- The Ball of Yarn -- First Annual Fashion Show
Intergalactic unions more devastating than we thought
Scientists from MIPT, the University of Oxford, and the Russian Academy of Sciences have estimated the number of stars disrupted by solitary supermassive black holes in galactic centers that formed via mergers of galaxies containing supermassive black holes. The astrophysicists determined whether gravitational effects arising from two black holes drawing closer to one another can explain why fewer stars are observed being captured by black holes than basic theoretical models predict.
