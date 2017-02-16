Dream Chaser spacecraft may be used for Hubble repair mission

  By | Uncategorized
The final servicing mission to the venerable Hubble Space Telescope (HST) was in 2009. The shuttle Atlantis completed that mission (STS-125,) and several components were repaired and replaced, including the installation of improved batteries. The HST is expected to function until 2030 – 2040. With the retiring of the shuttle program in 2011, it looked like the Hubble mission was destined to play itself out.
Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.