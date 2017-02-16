Photo Albums
Italian teams restore damaged busts from ancient Syrian city
ROME (AP) -- Italian art conservationists have restored two funerary busts from the ancient city of Palmyra, Syria that were badly damaged by members of the Islamic State group....
