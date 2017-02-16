Photo Albums
Video -- Space Shuttle Discovery Night Launch
Photo Album -- Astronauts Arrive at KSC
Photo Album -- Launch September 9, 2006
Photo Album -- Launch attempt July 13,2005
Photo Album -- Civil War Reenactment Holly Hill Florida 2013
Photo Album -- The Ball of Yarn -- First Annual Fashion Show
Kepler Contracts Innovative Space Logistics for Inaugural Mission
KEPLER COMMUNICATIONS, Canada’s pioneering satellite communications company, today has announced they have contracted ISL to manifest their first launch on-board an Indian PSLV.
