BIRDS-1 CubeSat Constellation Deployment

Masahiro Arai JN1GKZ reports the BIRDS Project Newsletter Issue No. 17 shows the deployment of five amateur radio BIRDS-1 CubeSats from ISS is planned for July 7, 2017.

The IARU reports the satellites will be using CW, 1k2 AFSK FM, audio FM and 9k6 GMSK downlinks on a coordinated downlink frequency of 437.375 MHz.

On the AMSAT Bulletin Board Masa JN1GKZ writes:

The schedule is:

Time Satellites Location

#1 0900z BIRD-J, BIRD-G, BIRD-M over Fance

#2 0930z BIRD-N, BIRD-B over the south Indian ocean

BIRD-B (BRAC Onnesha) :Bangladesh

BIRD-G (GhanaSat-1, ANUSAT-1):Ghana

BIRD-J (Toki) :Japan

BIRD-M (Mazaalai, NUMSAT-1) :Mongolia

BIRD-N (EduSat-1) :Nigeria

A QSL is issued for a reception report. Please check the BIRDS web site.

http://birds.ele.kyutech.ac.jp/amateur.html

Live broadcast of the deployment is planned by JAXA.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sP5YZi5usHc

BIRDS Project Newsletter Issue No.17

http://birds.ele.kyutech.ac.jp/files/BIRDS_Newsletter_Issue_No_17.pdf

73 Masa JN1GKZ Tokyo Japan

Amateur Radio BIRDS-1 CubeSat Constellation

https://amsat-uk.org/2016/08/11/ham-radio-birds-constellation/

